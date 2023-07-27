SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beef-A-Roo will celebrate its grand opening Friday at its second location in Springfield.

The newest all-American fast-casual restaurant will be located at 3312 E. Chestnut Expressway. The event will start at 10:00 a.m.

The first 100 guests will be given golden tickets to receive free cheese fries every week for one year.

The Illinois-based restaurant chain first came to the northwestern Springfield area earlier this year. The menu consists of 100% fresh ground beef burgers, roast beef sandwiches, soups, chili, wraps and their famous cheddar fries.

Beef-A-Roo was founded in 1976 in Rockford, Illinois and now has several locations in the state. Beef-A-Roo on Kearney Street and Chestnut is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.