SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man charged with vehicle hijacking and armed criminal action has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced early next year.

According to court records, Donny Finnegan entered a guilty plea for carjacking a 73-year-old woman at gunpoint outside of a Walgreens in 2022.

Finnegan will be sentenced on February 6, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

On May 28, 2022, Springfield Police responded to a Walgreens at 1349 East Republic Road for a robbery. The victim told them a man stole her vehicle after robbing her at gunpoint.

During the altercation, Finnegan started a conversation with the woman about her dog and then reached under his shirt and pulled out a pistol pointing to the woman’s back.

Finnegan ordered the woman to keep putting her groceries in the car and stated “I wouldn’t be doing this if I wasn’t desperate” and “My mother has cancer.” Finnegan then told the woman to start the car for him. She tried starting it with her key fob but it didn’t start because her foot had to be on the brake pedal.

The woman was able to get her dog out of the car and Finnegan told her to go stand by the wall of the Walgreens. He also ordered her to give him to key fob and while giving Finnegan the key fob, while her purse was open he also grabbed her wallet and other items.

Finnegan told the woman, “Because I like dogs, I’m going to let you live,” then got into the woman’s vehicle and drove off.

Later, he abandoned the car and was captured on foot.