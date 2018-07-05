Beaver Lake Fire Department Uses Holiday to Raise Funds for new Equipment

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROGERS, Ark. -- The Beaver Lake Fire Department used the Fourth of July as a way to raise money for a much needed item. Customers were able to purchase burgers and chicken sandwiches to help put money towards a new thermal imaging camera.

"The Beaver Lake Fire Department has had a thermal imaging camera for approximately 15 years now," Beaver Lake Fire Chief John Whisenant said. "It's black and white screen. Old technology. This modern camera has a color screen, different temperature readings so it's designed to keep the public and the fire fighters more safe."

Whisenant said the new camera will be also be able to look through smoke, allowing them to see where the fire or potential victims are.

The department had a goal to raise $2000 for the $2500 camera. Whisenant said he was confident they would get very close to their goal.

