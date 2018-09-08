BBB Trust Awards: Introducing Jan Luck, One of Four Finalists Video

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. - As an effort to highlight the positive things going on around the Ozarks, the Better Business Bureau started Trust Awards.

There are four finalists, and this week's feature is Jan Luck.

"I'm just so pleased, and just so honored," Luck said.

Luck said she knew she wanted to help special needs people from as early as high school.

"We were all assigned to different teachers to help them in the classroom, grade papers," Luck explained, "and they said, okay, who wants to help in the room with the special needs kids? And everybody went... and I went that would be me!"

She is the president for Stars for Autism, an organization dedicated to educating professionals about autism.

"They have a lot of different scenarios, they cover a lot of different situations, things to watch for, things to look for," said Jamie Dahmer, the store manager at Walmart Neighborhood Market, who also took the training.

Dahmer said the training she received helped her at work when an upset customer kept asking for an item they were out of.

"I just didn't think anything of it other than he was upset because I was out of something," explained Dahmer, "but once I went through that training it was like a light bulb went off, he wanted that specific item that specific size because that's what he buys. That's what he knows."

Luck also published 20 books about autism.

"The purpose of this book is to help children preschool through about second grade understand that it's okay to have friends that are different," Luck said.

"Every year there are thousands of adults going from childhood to adult who have autism, and that cities and our country needs to be preparing for that," said Debra Hickey, the mayor of Battlefield.

Hickey tells KOLR10 how Battlefield became the first autism-friendly city in Missouri.

"Jan was integral in that because we worked with stars for autism, and they gave us a great deal of guidance and assistance," Hickey said.

Dr. Linda Barboa is the one who nominated Luck for the award.

"Jan is an advocate for autism because she wants to help other people not because it's something that affects her life," Barboa said.

Including Luck, there are a total of four nominees for the Better Business Bureau trust awards.

KOLR10 will be telling each of their stories every Friday in September on KOLR10 news at 5:00 P.M. and the winner will be announced at an event on October 6th.