BBB Encourages Consumers to Be on Alert for Medicare Fraud

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Over the next few months, millions of Americans will receive new Medicare cards in the mail. The Consumer Fraud Task Force is warning recipients to be alert to possible scams taking advantage of this mass mailing opportunity.

In an attempt to protect people from identity theft, the Social Security Administration has decided to remove Social Security numbers from the new cards. Each user will have a unique combination of 11 numbers and letters on their new ID.

A survey by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) in April found that more than three-quarters of Medicare recipients knew little about the government's plan to replace their old cards.

The Social Security Administration plans to roll out the cards in waves. Illinois and Missouri consumers were to begin receiving their cards in July. Illinois was in the third wave of mailings, while Missouri residents are part of the seventh - and final - wave of mailings.

The cards are scheduled to be distributed through April 2019. Your card may arrive at a different time than a friend or relative living elsewhere in the country.

To report a scam, you can contact members of the task force at bbb.org.