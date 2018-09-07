News

BB Gun Found at Central High School

Sep 07, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield Public School officials have located a bb gun that a student had brought to Central High School Friday morning.

SPS administrators say they questioned the student and that the BB gun was not loaded and not presented in a threatening manner. 

No students or staff were harmed.

SPS says, " We consider any weapon at school a serious concern and Central administrators and school police will continue to thoroughly investigate the matter. Individuals who came forward to report what they saw are to be commended. By doing so, they are helping to keep Central safe for everyone. The public is always encouraged to share information with School Police by calling 523-2911."

The situation is under investigation. 

