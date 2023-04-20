BAXTER COUNTY, AR. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation involving forty 20-foot-long oak logs.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the crime took place at the intersection of State Highway 5 North and Canavasback Drive sometime between the mornings of April 15 and April 16.

Police said someone entered a construction work site where clearing of brush and trees had been ongoing, gained unauthorized access to heavy equipment parked there, and then used that equipment to steal forty 20 ft long oak logs that had been stacked in the area for later transfer to a wood vendor to be processed. One piece of equipment was damaged as well.

Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff’s Office

The press release said evidence has been collected and one witness has provided some information.

Police ask if anyone has any knowledge of this crime or persons involved in it to contact Sergeant Scott Thrasher with the Criminal Investigation Division.

Thrasher’s contact information:

Phone (870) 425-7000; Email: sthrasher@baxtercountysheriff.com; Tip Line (870) 424-4636.