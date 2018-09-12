Baxter County Sheriff's Office warns Residents of Scammers Claiming to be from the Sheriff's Office

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the Baxter County Sheriff's Office

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. - The Baxter County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of scammers calling people purporting to be officers with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office is saying the scammers are informing people that there is an outstanding warrant for their arrest for failing to answer a Grand Jury summons and are demanding money be paid to take care of the warrant.

According to a press release, the scammers are spoofing their phone numbers to make it appear as though the call is originating from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, they are also using names of Sheriff Office employees

The victims are being directed to withdraw cash money, go to a retailer in town who sells green dot cards, then transfer the cash on to the card. The money is then withdrawn by the scammers and is permanently lost by the victim.

At least two people have lost money this week by following through with the instructions of the scammers.

"The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is not making phone calls to inform people that there are outstanding warrants for their arrest. Should you receive one of these calls, please do not cooperate with these scammers or provide or confirm any personal information whatsoever. Don’t become a victim. These scammers operate primarily from other countries, and you will not have any recourse or avenue by which to recover money that you lose to them," says the department.

If you have actually lost money and become a victim to these scammers, you are encouraged to make an official report with your local law enforcement agency.