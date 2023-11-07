BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A Mountain Home man was arrested after a Baxter County Sheriff’s Deputy caught him speeding on his motorcycle.

Charles M. Franks was riding his motorcycle at about 70 mph when a deputy first saw him, but Franks accelerated to 90 mph and ran a stop sign. The deputy pursued Franks, but he refused to stop, eventually losing control of his motorcycle on private property.

Franks fled on foot, and the pursuing deputy eventually tased and arrested him. Deputies searched the area and found a black satchel Franks had thrown onto the roof of a building on the property.

Deputies retrieved the bag and found $12,990 in cash, 141 oxycodone pills, 14 roxicodine pills, 66 fentanyl capsules, 17.38 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 59.4 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Franks was taken to the hospital for removal of the taser probe, then transported to the Baxter County Detention Center pending charges.