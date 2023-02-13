BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A Yellville, Arkansas, woman was killed in a head-on collision in Baxter County on Feb. 10.

According to a crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, around 7:13 p.m., a 2003 Lincoln model was westbound on U.S. Highway 62 west of Tucker Cemetery Road and a 1999 Ford model was eastbound. The Lincoln crossed the center line and struck the Ford head-on. The Ford left the road, rolled, and caught on fire. Road conditions were clear.

Tapange Maxwell, 27, of Yellville, AR, was the driver of the Ford and was killed in the crash.

A 45-year-old Lincoln, AR, man was a passenger in the Ford and was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln was a 39-year-old Gassville, AR, man and was also taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.