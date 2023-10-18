BATTLEFIELD, Mo. — The City of Battlefield’s mayor, Debra Hickey, has resigned from her position.

According to a press release from the City of Battlefield, Hickey left her position on October 15.

Hickey assumed the role of Mayor of the City of Battlefield in April 2014, following her election on April 8, 2014. Prior to her mayoral position, Hickey held the position of Alderman and later served as President of the Board in 2013, which occurred when the former mayor resigned in May of 2013.

Debra Hickey is known for a lifetime of service. Ms. Hickey faithfully served the citizens of Battlefield as a Reserve Police Officer in the early 1980’s, then took a position as a Police Officer for the City of Republic, and later was serving as School Police Officer for the Springfield Public School System when she retired. Ms. Hickey has also served as President of the Greene County Mayor’s Association for several years. She shed light on the need for compassion and inclusivity on behalf of people with autism, signing a proclamation to make Battlefield Missouri’s first autism-friendly city, which earned the City its first Innovation Award from the Missouri Municipal League in 2016. She recently served as President of the Missouri Municipal League in 2020. In 2022, the City installed new, inclusive play equipment at its Cherokee Trail of Tears Park in collaboration with invaluable supporters Dr. Linda and Mike Barboa.

During her time as Mayor and Alderman she has been witness and catalyst to the expansive growth of the City of Battlefield from a population of 2,385 in 2000 to over 5,990 in 2020. City of Battlefield Press Release

The City’s Board of Aldermen accepted Hickey’s resignation on October 17. The reason behind the resignation has not yet been revealed.

President of the Board Alderman Ward III Mark Crabtree has taken Hickey’s role of presiding over the meetings as Mayor Pro Tem until the elections in April of 2024 when Mayor Hickey’s term was scheduled to end.