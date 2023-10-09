SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire thousands of seasonal, part-time and full-time workers heading into the holiday season.

During a National Hiring Event on October 12 and 13, you can visit Bass Pro Shops to have an on-site interview for local retail, distribution, contact center and hospitality positions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can apply in advance at the link located here.

Applicants for most available positions must be at least 18 years old, with some food service industry positions open to those 16 years of age or older.