The holiday season is fast approaching, and with it comes a surge in demand for temporary and full-time workers in the retail industry. In Springfield and beyond, retailers such as Bass Pro Shops and Amazon are leading the way in the hunt for thousands of seasonal employees.

Bass Pro Shops, is holding a national hiring event to fill a variety of positions, both full-time and part-time, across the country. “so number of positions to fill, looking for outfitters that you know, high energy, great smiles, love to have fun,” said Josh Broadway with Bass Pro.

Meanwhile, Amazon plans to hire at least 600 workers in both Springfield and Republic to meet the increased demand during the holiday season. With low unemployment rates in Missouri, the job market is becoming more competitive, making it an ideal time for job seekers to explore temporary and full-time positions.

According to Katherine Trombetta of the Missouri Job Center, the current unemployment rate in Missouri is relatively low, sitting at 2.8%, and even lower in the Springfield Metropolitan Statistical Area at 2.5%. This trend indicates more opportunities for job seekers to find employment during the holiday season.

The Bass Pro hiring event continues on October 13 from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. at the store.