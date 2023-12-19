In hopes of spreading a little Christmas cheer, and helping families in need around the Ozarks, Bass Pro Shops will be matching any amount up to $30,000 donated to the Red Kettles for The Salvation Army outside of their store.

Last year, Bass Pro promised a match up to $20,000. In 2023, they’ve increased the amount to $10,000 more for a total of $30,000. The Salvation Army is thankful for the larger donation.

“With the increased match being offered by Bass Pro, we will be able to provide support to more families than last year,” says Major Amos Shiels, “The number of families requesting help for food, and financial support is increasing each month.”

All money donated at the Bass Pro Red Kettle locations between Monday, December 18 and Saturday, December 23, 2023 will be matched dollar for dollar up to $30,000. The match will assist The Salvation Army in reaching their year’s in goal of $1,170,200.

There are three Bass Pro Shops Red Kettles; the main entrance, the south/Hemingway’s entrance off Cherokee Street, and the Bass Pro Catalog Store located at 2011 S. Campbell Street.

The Salvation Army will also be participating in a new partnership with Springfield Public Schools, Missouri State University and Drury University to have Red Kettles outside of the Blue & Gold Tournament, as well as the Pink & White tournament the week after Christmas.

Although after Christmas, Major Amos Shiels believes the push will help them reach their goal, “I believe the spirit of giving is not just a seasonal thing. We are confident the partnership of SPS, MSU, and Drury will be a success.”

The Salvation Army tells Ozarksfirst.com they are a “bit behind on their Christmas goals but are confident the community will continue to show up and support those in need.”