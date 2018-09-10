Barton County Sheriff's Office Warns Public of Phone Scam

MGN Online

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. -- The Barton County Sheriff's Office warned the public Monday of a phone scam circulating the county.

The caller in the scam identifies themselves as part of the Internal Revenue Service. The caller then tells the recipient there is an outstanding balance due on their taxes.

Numerous calls have been reported in the Lamar, Missouri and Milford, Missouri areas, according to a Barton County Sheriff's Office press release.

The caller also threatens the recipient that local law enforcement will be dispatched to arrest the recipient if the balance is not paid.

The calls are computer-generated and appear to the recipient to be coming from Florida and Arizona, according to the release.

The sheriff's office advises not to provide the caller with any information. According to the release, the calls have been investigated, but there is no course of action against the callers.

The sheriff's office advises that you disconnect these calls, block the numbers from your phone or contact your service provider to block these numbers.

According to the release, any legitimate attempts to collect a balance for the IRS would be conducted by mail or in person with official credentials. No one is ever advised by phone from the IRS that an officer will be coming to arrest them, according to the release.