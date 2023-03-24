BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Several Barry County agencies worked together to help drivers stuck in flood water overnight.

According to a Facebook post by the Central Crossing Fire Protection District, at 2:12 a.m. the CCFPD, MO Department of Conservation, Barry County Sheriff’s Office and the Barry County multi-agency Swiftwater Team responded to a vehicle stuck at Farm Road 1227 north of 76 Highway.

The post revealed members of the Swiftwater Team were able to access the vehicle and assisted the driver out of the water without issue.

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District, Shell Knob, MO Farm Road 1227 north of 76 Highway

The Purdy Fire Protection District wrote on their Facebook page that Purdy Firefighters responded to five calls last night for service as a part of the Swiftwater Team with two successful rescues performed.

The agencies involved include Aurora Rural Fire, Cassville Fire, Marionville City Fire and the Missouri Department of Conservation.