SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who robbed a bank in Springfield nearly a month ago has been booked into the Greene County Jail.

Scott Tyner, 50, of Mississippi, was charged in federal court on October 27.

Tyner is accused of robbing the Legacy Bank on National Avenue back in September. Security pictures from the bank link Tyner to the crime.

Court documents say Tyner slid a note to a teller saying, “This is a robbery.” Tyner was developed as a suspect based on his appearance and staying at a nearby hotel.

According to court documents, Legacy Bank suffered a loss of $5,560 as a result of the robbery.

Tyner’s initial court appearance will be on October 30.