STONE COUNTY, Mo – Friday, over 250 Stone County kids will be able to receive free school supplies at the Reeds Spring High School.

On August 11, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Unite Table Rock Lake will distribute free backpacks, school supplies, shoes, clothing, and more to Stone County students for the upcoming school year.

Students from across the county are eligible for this event, not just kids from Reeds Spring.