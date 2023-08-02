ST. LOUIS – It’s time for the annual tax-free, back-to-school weekend shopping event.

School supplies will be exempt from sales taxes starting Friday through Sunday.

“The shoes and the backpacks and the clothing items – things that everyone is going to need,” Sean Phillips, senior marketing director for the West County Center, said.

The tax-free holiday kicks off for the back-to-school shopping season, giving customers a chance to shop all the deals and save.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone to save money because as you know, when you make purchases here at the mall, the tax is around 10%,” Phillips said. “So if you are buying a computer that’s $2,000, you’ll save that $200 in tax.”

Clothes that have a taxable value of $100 or less.

School supplies – not exceeding $50 per purchase.

Computer software with a taxable value of $350 or less.

Personal computers at $1,500 or less.

Other computer devices like a mouse, keyboard, external disk drive that cost $1,500 or less.

And graphing calculators at $150 or less.



Missouri is one of only 16 states in the county offering tax-free back-to-school shopping.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, every store in Kansas City and the rest of the state will be part of Missouri’s tax-free weekend.

Municipalities within the state can no longer opt out of the sales tax after Senate Bill 153 was passed in 2021.

The Department of Revenue said tax-exempt items bought online also count toward the tax-free weekend. Items can be delivered after the weekend, and the transaction must be completed during August 4-6 and shipped to a Missouri address.