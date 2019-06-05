Baby deer seen crying next to mother killed in New Hampshire crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of FOX

Nh. (FOX) -- A mother deer who was hit by a car died alongside her crying fawn on Tuesday, according to New Hampshire police.

The mournful scene was discovered by a resident in Pelham who heard a loud crying noise in the woods behind his house early in the a.m., before he left for work. He heard the same wrenching sound in the evening when he returned home.

When he went into the woods, he found the devastated fawn weeping as it lay next to its dead mother.

"After further investigation of the scene, it was clear that momma was hit by a car on a nearby busy road," the Salem Police Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "She made it back to her baby, where she succumbed to her injuries by her fawn's side."

