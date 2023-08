DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Ava was killed following an accident on Monday morning.

According to a crash report, Lester Lane, 75, was traveling northbound on MO 5 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway multiple times before going off the left side of the road, striking an embankment and overturning.

Lester was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle sustained moderate injuries.

This is the 21st fatal accident in Troop G, compared to 16 at this time in 2022.