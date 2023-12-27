AVA, Mo. — A man from Ava was arrested for possessing child pornography after his four properties were raided.

Steven Konert is facing two counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation began in August when a USB drive was discovered at a property where Konert was evicted.

The USB drive had more than 11,000 images and videos of child pornography, according to a probable cause statement.

Four search warrants were applied for and obtained for properties connected to Konert on Dec. 26, 2023. Multiple electronic devices were seized at the properties and sent to the Cyber Crimes Task Force in West Plains.

Konert is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail.