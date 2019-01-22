Authorities Recover Missing Calves
GREENE COUNTY - Deputies recovered 6 calves that were missing since December 31, 2018, the Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
The calves were located on another farm in Greene County.
A person was arrested for stealing in connection to the missing calves, but since they have not been charged, we will not release their name.
