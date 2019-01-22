News

Authorities Recover Missing Calves

By:

Posted: Jan 21, 2019 04:28 PM CST

Updated: Jan 21, 2019 06:32 PM CST

Authorities Recover Missing Calves

GREENE COUNTY - Deputies recovered 6 calves that were missing since December 31, 2018, the Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. 

The calves were located on another farm in Greene County. 

A person was arrested for stealing in connection to the missing calves, but since they have not been charged, we will not release their name. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected