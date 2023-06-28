AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora-Marionville Police Department issued a public announcement on their Facebook page to clarify an incident that happened near the Aurora Pool.

In a Facebook post, the AMPD stated, “No one was stabbed. No one was assaulted. No one attempted to stab or assault anyone.”

According to the post, yesterday, a juvenile known to AMPD was near the Aurora pool and appeared to be in possession of a knife. He was sharpening the knife and some level of verbal threats were being made.

AMPD removed the child from the area. He was later turned over to a legal guardian and the juvenile authorities were notified. No one was harmed.

Because school activities were happening in the area, an alert was sent out to ensure parents and guardians were kept informed of the incident that took place near the school function.