LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, Feb. 11.

Paul W. Sheridan, 57, of Aurora, was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 on Farm Road 2212 less than a mile east of Aurora. The Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated a crash investigation involving the Chrysler at 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The investigation found that Sheridan’s vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a gate and a corner post of a fence. Sheridan was pronounced dead at the scene.