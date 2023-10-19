AURORA, Mo. – An Aurora man accused of multiple sexual assaults on a teen girl has been sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Matthew Fries, 41, was originally charged with four counts of rape in connection with assaults on a 17-year-old girl at his home in 2022.

On October 16, he entered an Alford plea to a reduced charge of endangerment.

Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit to committing a crime but admits there is enough evidence that would lead to a conviction.