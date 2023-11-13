AURORA, Mo. — A late-night house fire in Aurora caused the death of a man.

According to a Facebook post from the Aurora and Marionville Police Department (AMPD), firefighters were dispatched to 411 S. Roosevelt for a structure fire on Nov 12, after 11:00 p.m.

AMPD and Aurora City Fire were able to locate an elderly man on the floor inside the home. First responders were not able to resuscitate the man and he passed away. The victim of the fire was William Medlin, 80, of Aurora.

It is preliminarily believed the origin of the fire was in the electrical/heating systems in the house.