August Trial Date Set for Missouri Man Accused of Kidnapping and Killing Girl

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEVADA, Mo. -- Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a southwest Missouri man charged with abducting a girl from a Golden City park in 2013 and then killing her.

Missourinet Nevada affiliate KNEM Radio reports prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against 39-year-old Bobby Bourne Jr., who’s charged with first-degree murder and child kidnapping in the August 2013 killing of 12-year-old Audrianna Horton.

Horton’s body was found near Lockwood.

KNEM reports the jury will be selected on July 30 in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph. The jury will then be brought back to southwest Missouri’s Lamar for the August 6 trial.

Golden City and Lockwood are small towns located northeast of Joplin.

Barton County Prosecutor Steven Kaderly and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office are prosecuting Bourne.