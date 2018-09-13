News

Auction for Antique Toys That Will Take You Back In Time

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 05:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 05:29 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Estate Sales usually consists of furniture, appliances and random trinkets.

However, this estate sale will take you back in time.

An auction, that is Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, has a trove of antique toys.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected