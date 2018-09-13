Auction for Antique Toys That Will Take You Back In Time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Estate Sales usually consists of furniture, appliances and random trinkets.
However, this estate sale will take you back in time.
An auction, that is Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, has a trove of antique toys.
