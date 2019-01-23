Armed Robbery Reported on Missouri State Campus Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - THE LATEST INFORMATION, as of 9 pm: At 4:45 p.m. this afternoon, an individual interrupted two suspects breaking into his vehicle. The incident occurred at Bear Park South at the corner of Grand Street and Holland Avenue. The individual confronted the suspects and they threatened him with a knife. The individual fled the area and was briefly pursued by the suspects.

The suspects continued out of Bear Park south and headed south on Holland away from campus.

Suspect one is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, about 6 feet tall and average build.

Suspect two is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, average build and brownish/red facial hair.

The Springfield Police Department responded to the incident and is currently in the area investigating.

UPDATE: According to Springfield Police Departments Public Affairs Officer Jasmine Bailey, the victim was walking to their car and saw 2 suspects sitting inside their car.

The victim told them to leave or he would call the police. The suspects began chasing the victim, threw a hammer and the other had a knife. The victim was not hurt, but there is damage to the car.

No suspect information has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Missouri State University students received an alert of an armed robbery in Bear Park South.

The alert said "Armed robbery occurred at approximately 4:45 pm on the 4th level of BPS. The weapon was a knife. There were no injuries. Two suspects."

This story is still developing.