Armed Robbery at Bank in Licking Video

LICKING, Mo. -- A man armed with a gun held up a bank in Licking, Missouri today.

The police department says it happened around 9:40 this morning at the Town and Country Bank.

Here's an image caught on security cameras. The man is a white male, late 20's or early 30's and about 180 pounds.

He got away with cash on foot but investigators say he may have gotten into a dark colored SUV.

No one was hurt.