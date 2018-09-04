Armed Robbery at Bank in Licking
LICKING, Mo. -- A man armed with a gun held up a bank in Licking, Missouri today.
The police department says it happened around 9:40 this morning at the Town and Country Bank.
Here's an image caught on security cameras. The man is a white male, late 20's or early 30's and about 180 pounds.
He got away with cash on foot but investigators say he may have gotten into a dark colored SUV.
No one was hurt.
More Stories
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The home opener for the Missouri State football…
-
-
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The extensive criminal and drug abuse…