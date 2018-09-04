News

Armed Robbery at Bank in Licking

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 06:54 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 06:54 PM CDT

LICKING, Mo. -- A man armed with a gun held up a bank in Licking, Missouri today.

The police department says it happened around 9:40 this morning at the Town and Country Bank.

Here's an image caught on security cameras. The man is a white male, late 20's or early 30's and about 180 pounds.       

He got away with cash on foot but investigators say he may have gotten into a dark colored SUV.

No one was hurt.

