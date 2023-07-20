BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and one injured near Yellville, Arkansas.

Michael A. Alvey, 61, of Yellville, was killed in the crash. Shawn E. Johnson, 52, of Yellville was taken to a Springfield hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to a crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, law enforcement initiated a crash investigation involving the two men at 9:41 a.m. on July 19.

The investigation showed that a 1986 AM General military-style vehicle driven by Alvey was leaving the City of Yellville east on U.S. 62/412. Johnson was driving a 2008 Chrysler Sebring east on the same highway.

The Sebring crossed the center lane dividing the highway and struck the front of the AM General. The AM General left the road and hit a tree while the Sebring spun out on the road.

The weather and road conditions were clear.