LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 28,000 customers in Arkansas are without power Friday morning after a storm rolled through parts of the state Thursday night.

As of 7:04 a.m., PowerOutages.us reported that 28,683 customers were still left without electricity. Data from the map shows that most of the outages are being reported in across parts of central and east Arkansas.

Officials with Entergy Arkansas said Wednesday that linemen were preparing before severe weather hit the state by checking power lines and equipment used during the winter and trimming trees.

Monitor power outages here:

The storm brought heavy winds, rain and hail. The tornado watch in central Arkansas is canceled but is still active in the eastern part of the state.

Officials with the Independence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person was injured after a tree fell on a trailer near Oil Trough. Officials said that the person had minor injuries.