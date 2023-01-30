FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals said the agency is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would help them capture 24-year-old Jose Reyes-Sanchez, who along with two other suspects, is believed to have shot a victim 10 times following an altercation. The victim later died from those injuries.

Authorities said the other two suspects in the case were apprehended in Missouri.

Marshals said Reyes-Sanchez is originally from El Salvador and has been deported from the U.S. in the past only to return. He is currently wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as well, and he has ties to Kansas, Texas, Missouri and New York City.

Reyes-Sanchez is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The marshals also said he uses the alias Jose Edenilson Reyes.

The marshals added that Reyes-Sanchez is believed to be affiliated with the MS-13 gang. They also said Reyes-Sanchez should be considered armed and dangerous and warned that he should not be approached.

The U.S. Marshals Service asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jose Reyes-Sanchez to contact law enforcement as soon as possible. People can also submit tips using the agency’s tip app.