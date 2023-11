MARION COUNTY, Ark. — An unidentified body was found after first responders put out a structure fire in Marion County.

A concerned neighbor called 911 to report a fire burning out of control in the Oakland area.

When firefighters finally got the fire under control, they found the body of an unidentified male.

Officials couldn’t get ahold of the property owner.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab is working to identify the man and determine the exact cause of death.