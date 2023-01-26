WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The CFO of Tyson Foods has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident last fall when he was found asleep and intoxicated in someone else’s house.

John R. Tyson, 32, was arrested on November 6, 2022 after he was found in a woman’s bed at her Fayetteville home. His attorney originally entered a not-guilty plea to all charges on December 1.

But Tyson entered a guilty plea on January 24. According to the Fayetteville District Court, he will pay $440 total in fines and fees on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass.

Tyson issued multiple apologies for the incident, both in an email sent to Tyson employees and again during a company earnings call. He said that he was “embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values” and he pledged to “reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others.”

Tyson Foods did not respond to a KNWA/FOX24 request to comment on the guilty plea.