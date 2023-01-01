LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A study comparing all 50 states to find the best and worst for distracted driving found Arkansas to be the safest state in the U.S.

The 2021 report ranked states based on fatalities and distracted driving rates using recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association and distracted driving surveys.

Despite only having a partial handheld phone ban, the data ranked Arkansas as the state with the least distracted drivers.

According to the report, New York, Alaska, Pennsylvania, and Indiana are right behind Arkansas for the top five least distracted states.

The study ranked New Mexico as the most distracted state, finding that drivers in the state spend over 8% of their time on the road using their smartphones.

Holiday travel is predicted to be up 34% this year compared to 2020, with more than 109 million Americans forecasted to travel 50 miles or more this week.

To read more about how each state ranks, go to WhistleOut.com.