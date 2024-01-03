STONE COUNTY, Ark. – A funeral procession for a fallen Stone County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Deputy will be held Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. beginning at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory on Natural Resources Drive in Little Rock.

Stone County Deputy Justin Smith was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon, January 2, while attempting to serve a warrant at a home on Sawmill Road. Clinton Hefton shot Deputy Smith, according to a release from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, and proceeded to conduct a standoff with other officers who tried to arrest him.

He was eventually taken into custody and is being held at the Cleburne County Detention Center with no bond. He is charged with capital murder.

Funeral arrangments for Deputy Smith will be announced once they are finalized, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and the public can pay tribute at Mountain View courthouse square where a patrol car sits in honor of Deputy Smith.