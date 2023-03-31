LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A tornado swept through central Arkansas, leaving roofs torn off buildings, trees down and thousands of power outages.
There are reports of damage at the Kroger in the Colony West shopping center on North Rodney Parham Road from a tornado that touched down.
There are also reports of damage in the Breckenridge area as well as the Leawood neighborhood.
There are currently thousands of customers without power due to the severe storms. According to PowerOutages.us, Pulaski County are reporting the most outages.
Multiple tornado warnings are still being issued in Arkansas as the day progresses into the late evening.