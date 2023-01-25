SALEM, Ar. – Over 28,000 customers of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) have lost electricity due to substantial snowfall across the service area.

According to a press release from NAEC, most outages are due to downed lines. Snow accumulating on the lines as well as trees and limbs falling into lines caused the bulk of the damage.

In addition, at least three poles and numerous cross-arms and braces are broken.

NAEC said twenty-three additional crews are assisting the effort from Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc., Ouachita Electric Cooperative and Woodruff Electric Cooperative as well as contractors from Mississippi and Tennessee.

NAEC recommends members stay clear of any downed lines as they could be energized and pose an electrocution risk. If using a generator, members need to follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions. This includes not using a generator indoors or in attached structures, such as garages, as it could pose a carbon monoxide risk.

Four ways for members to report an outage: NAEC mobile app, Outage Viewer at naeci.com, the main line of 870-895-3221 and the automated system of 844-335-4461.

NAEC cannot provide members estimated restoration times for individual outages at this time, but updates, as available, are posted to NAEC’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NorthARElectric.