ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart AMP has announced past One-Direction band member, Niall Horan, to bring his tour THE SHOW on Wednesday, June 17, 2024.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets for the public will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, according to a press release.

Gate times and music times will be announced at a later date, the press release states.

Ticket add-ons and ticket information can be found online, calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 am until 5 pm or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 am until 2 pm on weekdays.