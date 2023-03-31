BAXTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Mountain Home, Arkansas, man was arrested after deputies responded to a report about a man pulling into the caller’s driveway in a Ford Mustang, getting out of the vehicle naked and masturbating.

According to a press release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Trevior Henley, 51, of Mountain Home, was arrested and booked on charges of:

DWI

Fleeing by vehicle

Reckless driving

Improper passing, driving left of center

Refusal of intoxication test

Criminal trespass

Disorderly conduct

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Only the fleeing by vehicle charge is a felony — the rest are misdemeanors.

The press release states that around 9:23 a.m. today, March 31, deputies received a call about the man. While deputies were en route, the man got back into the white Mustang and fled. A deputy found the vehicle and began a pursuit.

Eventually, the deputy lost sight of the Mustang. Law enforcement began searching the area in a helicopter and spotted the Mustang around 10:30 a.m. At 11:10 a.m., deputies arrived at the vehicle with a K9 unit and began tracking the man.

Around 20 minutes later, the K9 found Henley in a wooded area hiding in a cedar grove, the press release states. He was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center and is being held on a $15,000 bond. Henley has not yet been formally charged.