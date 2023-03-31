BAXTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Mountain Home, Arkansas, man was arrested after deputies responded to a report about a man pulling into the caller’s driveway in a Ford Mustang, getting out of the vehicle naked and masturbating.
According to a press release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Trevior Henley, 51, of Mountain Home, was arrested and booked on charges of:
- DWI
- Fleeing by vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Improper passing, driving left of center
- Refusal of intoxication test
- Criminal trespass
- Disorderly conduct
- Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Only the fleeing by vehicle charge is a felony — the rest are misdemeanors.
The press release states that around 9:23 a.m. today, March 31, deputies received a call about the man. While deputies were en route, the man got back into the white Mustang and fled. A deputy found the vehicle and began a pursuit.
Eventually, the deputy lost sight of the Mustang. Law enforcement began searching the area in a helicopter and spotted the Mustang around 10:30 a.m. At 11:10 a.m., deputies arrived at the vehicle with a K9 unit and began tracking the man.
Around 20 minutes later, the K9 found Henley in a wooded area hiding in a cedar grove, the press release states. He was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center and is being held on a $15,000 bond. Henley has not yet been formally charged.