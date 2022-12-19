LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Five winning numbers resulted in a Little Rock woman bringing home a check for $390,000 in the Lucky for Life lottery.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers without the Lucky Ball to earn her Nov. 30 prize. The 61-year-old Washington chose a flat $390,000 payout instead of the $25,000 per-year payout option.

“I had been talking to a friend earlier that day and told her I was going to quit playing lottery games because I don’t win,” Washington said. “But I was awakened that night at 10:17. A man was telling me I had won a big jackpot. I said, ‘Don’t play with me!’ He told me he was serious and to go and look at the numbers. When I did, I almost had a heart attack!”

Washington purchased the ticket using the third-party Jackpocket application.

Washington told lottery officials she planned to use her winnings to help her mother with some remodeling.

Since 2009, the lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in scholarships for Arkansas students.