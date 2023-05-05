LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has requested an additional 30 days of 100% federal cost share for tornado debris removal in counties affected by the March disaster.

The extension will continue to cover state and local resources funds spent on debris cleanup and emergency protective measures in Pulaski, Lonoke and Cross Counties.

President Joe Biden approved an initial 30-day cost share for tornado recovery expenses in April. Now that the deadline is approaching, Sanders is requesting the extension as affected communities face cost burdens.

“It’s clear that we still have a long road ahead for our state, and that cleanup efforts will impose substantial costs on affected communities,” Sanders said. “Today, I’m asking our federal partners to extend the cost share agreement by an additional thirty days to help Arkansas get back on its feet.”

It has been more than a month since a high-end tornado ripped through central Arkansas. Since then communities in those affected cities have made progress in building back.