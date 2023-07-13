LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Thursday that she has appointed former Arkansas State Representative Ken Bragg to serve on the Arkansas State Board of Education.

The appointment marks the governor’s first to the Board of Education. Bragg is set to replace Ouida Newton, and his term will expire on June 30, 2030.

Regarding Bragg’s appointment, the governor said that he will be a major asset to the board due to his knowledge of the law.

“It is my honor to announce my first appointee to the Arkansas Board of Education: Ken Bragg,” Sanders said. “Ken worked on the LEARNS Act when it was still in its infancy and shepherded it through the legislative session. He knows the law like the back of his hand – which will make him an asset to the Board as we implement bold reforms that will transform Arkansas education.”

Bragg stated that as part of the board, he is committed to providing quality education for every student.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be chosen to serve on the Arkansas Board of Education,” Bragg said. “Throughout my career, I have invested in improving our education system, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to do so. Governor Sanders and I are committed to providing solid, quality education for every student that meets their individual needs – and with Arkansas LEARNS, we will.”

Bragg was elected to his first term as State Representative in 2012 and completed ten years in the House before deciding not to seek a sixth term.

Prior to serving in the Arkansas House of Representatives, Bragg served on the Sheridan Water and Sewer Committee and the Sheridan City Council for 16 years.