LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal officials are distributing over $47 million to Arkansas in public transportation grants.

The Federal Transit Authority said Thursday that Arkansas is receiving $47,313,029 in annual transit formula funding. The money is part of a $14 billion funding package the agency is distributing across the United States.

The funding includes $8,152,127 for Little Rock. An additional $4,059,104 is allocated for the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area.

FTA officials say the money is intended to fund upgrades to mass transit stations and tracks, transitioning to next-generation buses, planning and designing new transportation corridors and providing specialized services for seniors and riders with disabilities.

This funding package is 28% higher single-year funding than any previous annual transit formula funding.

“This funding will open more doors to Americans than ever before,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Transit formula funding provides a lifeline for communities, and this record level of support will help create jobs, provide mobility to more people and address the climate crisis.”

The $14 billion at the center of the Thursday announcement is based upon formulas used to determine needs for states and urban areas. Officials said the formula funding makes up over two-thirds of the annual $21 billion national transit program.