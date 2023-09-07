FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bud Light is introducing its latest bottle, called the “Razorbacks,” inspired by the 2023 college football season. This beverage will be exclusively available to Razorback fans aged 21 and over in the Fayetteville area at participating retailers.

As per the release, each can feature a QR code that fans 21+ can scan for a chance to win a flyover in a private jet at any game of the winner’s choice, along with limited edition Fanatics team merch to rep their school this season.

Bud Light is proud to continue its sponsorship of over 50 college football teams. Additionally, Bud Light is bringing its Bud Light Backyard Tour: College Edition to Fayetteville on Friday, November 10 for a night of free live music and easy hangs before the big game between Auburn and Arkansas. Diamond and multi-platinum selling, international touring dance music duo, Loud Luxury and Bud Light will help fans 21+ get ready for gameday with some cold beer and live music. For additional information on the performance, visit here.

“We’re pumped to bring our energy and music to game days in college towns this fall as part of the Bud Light Backyard Tour,” said international touring dance music duo, Loud Luxury. “Join us for the best party and an icy cold beer to get warmed up for some of the biggest football rivalry games of the season.”

For more information on Bud Light’s college football programming, click here.