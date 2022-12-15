STUTTGART, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday morning that an overnight car chase led to the deadly shooting of Stuttgart police officer Sergeant Donald Scoby.

According to the ASP, two Stuttgart officers were involved in a chase around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers stated that the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes, stopped the car near Rieger Road and fled.

As the officers ran after Barnes, ASP officials believe that he shot and killed Scoby. The other officer was hit in his bullet proof vest but wasn’t injured, officials said.

#Happeningnow We’re on the ground in Stuttgart where ASP Officals say the shooting incident happened. Multiple officers are on the scene and we can see caution tape around a small portion of the area. We have the latest on @KARK4News and @FOX16News https://t.co/XO8dL5oRIm pic.twitter.com/KbxMHM69BD — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) December 15, 2022

State troopers stated that Barnes entered a home in the 500 block of Rieger Road after the chase. Officials stated that a woman barricaded herself inside the home but was safely removed by special agents shortly before 7 a.m.

Moments later, ASP officials stated that Barnes shot and injured a state police SWAT team member. The state trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Special agents stated that the Barnes was killed during an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team members.

Body of Sgt. Donald Scoby being escorted to Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy. @KARK4News @FOX16News https://t.co/TbXpxFfw1E pic.twitter.com/6xa5w4VsM8 — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) December 15, 2022

His body is being escorted to the Arkansas State Crime Lab by the Arkansas State Police.