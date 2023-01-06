FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The numbers for 2022 are in, and medical marijuana sales in Arkansas have set a record.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, in 2022 Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana, amounting to $273.6 million in sales. This makes 2022 the largest year in Arkansas history for marijuana sales since the industry’s 2019 beginning.

DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin said the sales represent significant tax revenue for the state.

“Overall, more than $753 million has been spent to purchase 123,650 pounds of medical marijuana since 2019,” Hardin said. “State tax revenue from medical marijuana totaled $32 million in 2022. This included $16.3 million from the state’s 6.5% sales tax along with $15.7 million from the 4% privilege tax. Both of these taxes apply to all patient purchases.”

The 4% privilege tax is only applied when a grower sells marijuana to a dispensary, Hardin said.

Sherwood-based Natural Relief Dispensary led in sales for the year, with 5,029 pounds sold. It was followed by Suite 443 in Hot Springs, which sold 3,724 pounds of product.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 89,855 active medical marijuana patient cards.