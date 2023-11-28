LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attorney General Tim Griffin has rejected the ballot title and language for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would restore abortion access in Arkansas.

An opinion issued by Griffin’s office Tuesday found fault with the language and technical details of the ballot proposal, which backers said would make reproductive health decisions private up to the 18th week of pregnancy part of the state constitution.

The opinion cited “ambiguities” in the proposal that prevented him from approving it, including its use of the words “access” and “health” in several places, which the opinion stated lacked clarity in the way the words were used.

A second component of the ballot title that was intended to restrict the state legislature in passing laws restricting abortion access was also unclear, the opinion stated.

The “18th week” was also an issue because, per the opinion, it was based on 18 weeks after conception, but the legal standard for fetus age is gestational age, which begins at the date of the woman’s last menstrual cycle.

“When counting from the more standard starting point, the reference to ‘18 weeks’ is closer to ‘20 weeks,’” the opinion stated.

The opinion also claimed the popular name of the proposal, “The Arkansas Reproductive Healthcare Amendment,” is “tinged with partisan coloring.”

Another reason for rejection stated in the opinion was a failure by the ballot language to describe its impact on existing laws, including Constitutional Amendment 68.

Amendment 68 was created in 1988 and states that “The policy of Arkansas is to protect the life of every unborn child from conception until birth, to the extent permitted by the Federal Constitution.”

The group that submitted the proposal may now resubmit one that addresses the issues found in the AG opinion.